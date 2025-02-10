News is circulating on social media that the rising actress of Pakistani showbiz, Anmol Baloch, is going to get married soon.

While these days, there has been a lot of talk about the marriage of Kubra Khan, Neelam Munir and Mawra Hussain, now news of the marriage of another actress, Anmol Baloch, is also coming out.

Social media pages are claiming that Anmol Baloch will tie the knot in the middle of this year, while news is also circulating that the actress is going to start a new journey of life with the son of a politician.

A report has said that Anmol Baloch is going to marry the son of a well-known industrialist who is appointed to high government positions. And her groom’s name is Umair Baig, who is the son of a former minister and businessman and the director of the well-known business group “Beg Group”.

It should be noted that so far, actress Anmol Baloch has not denied or confirmed these news.