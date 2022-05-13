<!-- wp:image {"width":917,"height":524} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-13\/416653_4506124_updates.jpg" alt="WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021 \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="917" height="524"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Soon after<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> releasing<\/a> the new message reactions shortcut on both the mobile phone and desktop versions, Meta-owned messaging application\u00a0 WhatsApp is now working on another useful shortcut,\u00a0WABetainfo\u00a0reported.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>We already know there are two methods by which users can reply to a message within a chat thread.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><li>Select \u201cReply\u201d right within the message options.<\/li><li>Tap twice on the message row.<\/li><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, in a future update, WhatsApp will roll out a third option to reply to<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> messages<\/a> even quicker.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"width":908,"height":409} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-13\/416653_9448430_updates.JPG" alt="Screengrab provided by WABetainfo." width="908" height="409"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the popular messaging application is developing a button which will be placed next to the reactions button. This way, replying to a message will be just a tap away.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>This feature is under development and will be rolled out with a<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> future update.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->