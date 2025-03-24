Actress and model Hira Mani has openly expressed her desire to work in a biopic of a famous Indian actress. Hira Mani is also known for her bold and bold acting as well as bold modeling.

Hira Mani has expressed her desire to work in Indian films many times, but this time she expressed her desire to work in a biopic of a famous Indian actress. In a recent interview, Hira Mani said that she would like to work in a biopic of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor. It should be noted that Hira Mani has described herself as similar to Kareena Kapoor and has also claimed to play Kareena’s character Geet in Kareena’s film ‘Jab We Met’. Hira Mani had said that Geet’s character in Jab We Met is very similar to her real life, so she could play this role very well.