KARACHI: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year, 10 films will be released in the country’s cinemas, which the public can enjoy.

From the first day of Eid, 6 Urdu, 3 Punjabi and 1 English films will be screened in cinemas. Lollywood movies include ‘Aar paar’, ‘Babylicious’, ‘VIP’, ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’, ‘Allah Yar and 100 Flowers of God’ and ‘Madari’.

While under the import policy, actress Sonam Bajwa’s Indian Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ and Hollywood film ‘Indiana Jones’ will also be screened.

Lollywood film Babylicious will feature recently separated ex-couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf in romantic roles.

The mega-cast and multi-directors film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan will also feature married duo Hira Ormani, Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali, Sheheryar Munawar and Ramsha Khan along with Zahid Ahmed and Amna Ilyas in lead roles.

Ibad Alam, Paras Masroor and Hammad Siddiqui will play prominent roles in the film Madari. In this film, the political situation of the country and the problems of the people are reflected.

‘Allah Yar and 100 Flowers of God’ is a stereoscopic 3D film, the sequel to Pakistan Film Industry’s famous first animated feature film ‘Allah Yar and the Legend of Markhor’.

In which the main character of the film will be shown along with his entire army who will fight against evil with Allahyar.