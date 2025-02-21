Video streaming platform YouTube is relaunching its discontinued feature. YouTube’s Premium Lite subscription plan, which was introduced in 2021 for European users for 6.99 euros per month, was discontinued in 2023.

Under this plan, users could watch all videos without ads, except for YouTube Music and background playback or offline downloads on mobile (which were included in the standard tier Premium subscription).

Now, a recent report by Bloomberg claims that the platform is going to reintroduce Premium Lite to users soon.

According to the report, the company will soon be available in the US, Australia, Germany and Thailand, but this ad-free feature will be available only on certain types of content.

Bloomberg explained that users will be able to watch all videos on YouTube without ads, except for music videos.

However, the company did not provide any details regarding the launch date and price of the new Premium Lite plan.