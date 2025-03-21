Islamabad: Pakistan received $4.9 billion from foreign sources in the first 8 months (July to February) of the current fiscal year, with France providing the most at $100 million, China providing $99 million and the United States providing $40 million.

Officials of the Economic Affairs Division said that according to the details of foreign aid and loans, $4.9 billion was received from foreign sources from July to February, the target was to receive $19.2 billion from foreign sources from July to June, and $2.4 billion was received from aid agencies from July to February.

Officials further said that from July to February, $330 million was received from aid countries, with France providing the most at $100 million from July to February, China providing $99 million from July to February, the United States providing $40 million from July to February, Saudi Arabia providing $12.3 million from July to February, and $500 million was borrowed from commercial banks from July to February.

In addition, from July to February, a loan of $1.3 billion was received under the Naya Pakistan Certificate, from July to February, the Asian Development Bank provided $1.09 billion, from July to February, the World Bank provided a loan of $890 million, and from July to February, Chinese banks provided a loan of $300 million.