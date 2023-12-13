Even if he becomes the prime minister, God willing, he will again fight with those who brought him and then say why did he expel me: Chairman PPP’s speech at a rally in Gujranwala – Photo: File

Even if he becomes the prime minister, God willing, he will again fight with those who brought him and then say why did he expel me: Chairman PPP’s speech at a rally in Gujranwala – Photo: File

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif wants to become the Prime Minister for the fifth time. Will kill.

Addressing a rally in Gujranwala, he said that even if he becomes the prime minister, he will again fight with those who have been bringing him due to personal interest and old politics and then they will say why they expelled me.

Chairman People’s Party said that if Nawaz Sharif does not allow the election to be held on time, he will be on the streets with the people.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that some old politicians say that the source of power is somewhere else, the people will prove these politicians wrong, and they will give a surprise on February 8 that will be remembered by Raiwind.

Bilawal’s response to a question about Rao Anwar: ‘It is the toy of those who launched it’

Earlier, the Chairman People’s Party spoke to the media outside the court after the hearing of the 9-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the presidential reference related to the punishment of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that I have seen the old politics of the old politicians, they have to do the same old politics which will not develop the country or the economy, we will not be able to get out of this environment.

He said that it is our very old position and demand that everyone should work within their circle, politicians should also work within the circle of democracy, and institutions should also work within their circle, only then our economy and the country will run. .

Chairman PP said that we have reduced political differences to personal enmity, all are Pakistanis no matter which party they belong to, decide to keep the differences separate but solve the problems together, this hatred and division. Bury politics and start new politics.