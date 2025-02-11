Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has advised against criticizing the national team and said that our team should be supported whether it wins or loses.

Addressing a ceremony held in honor of workers at the National Stadium, the Interior Minister said that the National Stadium has now improved, but some parts are still under construction, which will be completed soon and then we will hold a grand opening ceremony again.

He said that whether the team wins or loses, they will get results in the future as they have given previous results, the PCB has full faith in Rizwan, the team and the selection team.

He said that we are confident that they will perform and that Allah will help us. Mohsin Naqvi said that the people of Karachi have improved their stadium a lot, the Sindh government and the mayor have supported them a lot, for which I thank them.

The PCB chairman said that they are making space for parking for fans, the stadium gates have opened, it is a celebration for Karachi, this is your stadium, you should participate in it.

He announced that the workers participating in the construction work should take tickets for tomorrow’s match and watch Pakistan’s match tomorrow and pray together. There was a mistake in Lahore and tickets were given to contractors, due to which many people were left behind.