What you should know about the FIFA World Cup in 2026 is as follows:

WHERE WILL THE WORLD CUP BE HELD IN 2026?

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup, making it the first time three nations will host the event simultaneously.

Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey will all play host to games in the United States.

Mexico will host games in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City.

Games will be held in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada.

WHAT DATE WILL THE WORLD CUP BE IN 2026?

FIFA has not yet released the tournament’s precise dates.

After the organisers decided to hold the 2022 World Cup in November and December owing to summer weather conditions in Qatar, where temperatures can top 40 degrees Celsius, the World Cup will return to its traditional slot of June and July in 2026. (104 Fahrenheit).

WHAT PERCENTAGE OF TEAMS WILL COMPOSE THE 2026 WORLD CUP?

The competition will feature 48 teams for the first time, up from the 32 teams competing in this year’s event in Qatar.

DO THE HOST COUNTRIES HAVE A HISTORY OF HOLDING A WORLD CUP?

After hosting the World Cup twice before, in 1970 and 1986, Mexico will be the only nation to have done it three times.

The event was once held in the United States, in 1994.

Canada has never hosted a men’s World Cup, despite having hosted the women’s World Cup in 2015.

WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES WERE CONSIDERING HOSTING THE WORLD CUP IN 2026?