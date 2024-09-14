Mumbai: Popular Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has revealed that he owns 1000 pairs of joggers. In an interview to a Bharti channel, when Bollywood singer Badshah was asked if he had heard that he has 500 pairs of joggers, he replied that he had heard wrongly. I have 1000 pairs of joggers not 500. I only wear a few of these pairs the rest are part of my collection.

Badshah further said that I have a pair of expensive brand KK joggers worth Rs 22 lakh. I haven’t worn these joggers yet. The day I get the Grammy Award, I will wear 2.2 million joggers to the event. I am never in favor of buying 22 lakh rupees Jaggers but at the time I bought them they were priced around 6 lakhs which went up to 22 lakhs. The Bollywood singer said that some people buy branded shoes, watches and other valuables for the same purpose so that they can sell them at higher prices when the price rises, but I buy shoes, watches and other things for my hobby. Badshah said that I also have a collection of expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce worth 8 crores, but for me there is no car better than Swift or Innova.