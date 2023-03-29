Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, continues to lead the Men’s ODI Player Ranking of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with 887 points.

On the list of ODI batting standings, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is ranked third, while Fakhar Zaman is ranked tenth.

Star batsman Mohammad Rizwan is currently ranked second in the T20I standings, behind India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Devon Conway of New Zealand, and Babar.

Reza Hendricks advanced four spots to finish 12th while South African player Rilee Rossouw rose three spots to sixth.

In terms of the T20I bowling standings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has maintained his top position, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka and Fazalhaq Farooqi of Afghanistan in that order.

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand rose one spot to 10th, while Haris Rauf of Pakistan and all-rounder Shadab Khan were both in the top 17.

In the T20I all-rounder rankings, Shakib Al Hasan of Afghanistan took the top position, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan, Hardik Pandya of India, and Shadab of Pakistan.