According to The Verge, who cited the App Store’s listing, which indicated that an iPhone version was ready, Instagram Threads, Meta’s social platform that will compete with Twitter, is set to arrive tomorrow (July 6).

Some folks have also found an early entry for the new social media site on the Google Play Store.

Additionally, “Threads'” Instagram account has a premiere date teaser.

A ticket icon is displayed next to the text when users type “threads” into the search field. When a customer taps on the ticket, it begins to spin and displays their Instagram username along with a local launch time converted from 10AM ET on July 6.

A QR link on this issue directs users to threads.net, which looks to be the website for the new platform. A countdown is also included on the portal.

How will the app look?

According to the app’s official description on the App Store,

Use Instagram’s text-based chat app Threads to express yourself more.

Communities can debate anything on Threads, from the subjects you care about today to what will be popular tomorrow. In order to share your thoughts, opinions, and creativity with the world, you may either develop a devoted following of your own or follow and interact with your favourite creators and those who share your interests.

Twitter exodus?

Since the billionaire took over, Elon Musk’s Twitter has undergone significant adjustments that have drawn harsh criticism.

Musk put limitations on how many tweets users may view last week.

The social media network has set a 10,000 tweet limit for verified accounts, 1,000 tweets per day for non-verified users, and 500 tweets for newly created unverified accounts in accordance with the new rules.

The modification caused a number of problems for users.

The platform later restricted access to TweetDeck to verified or paid users only. People who relied on it for work have been severely disrupted by this.

Users are considering switching to other platforms in light of the recent modifications that came right after one another.