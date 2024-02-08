Islamabad: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja says that when it is felt that there is no security problem, the internet will be opened.

In a statement, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission has its own system, the Election Commission has nothing to do with the Internet, the Election Commission is not responsible for the internet shutdown, our own system is working, we are in touch with the government. Election Commission is very strong, internet issue is not our mandate.

Mobile phone service temporarily suspended across the country

He said that if the voters were to check their vote at 8300 today, the voters should have checked their vote after the election scheme was released.

Sikandar Sultan said that there is a security problem, so why should the Election Commission instruct to restore the Internet, there is an excellent system for announcing the results, the results can come even at 8 o’clock and even at 9 o’clock, in the EMS system of the provincial constituencies. There are 3 Work Stations for National and 4 Work Stations for National.