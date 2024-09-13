Mumbai: The release date of famous Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new film ’Love and War‘ has been announced. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the lead roles in the film and it will hit the theaters on March 20, 2026. According to sources, this date has been specially selected as during this time big festivals like Ramadan, Ram Nomi, and Gudi Parva are coming, which will give the film a great opportunity to appear during the long holidays. The film Ranbir and Bhansali will also return to the screen after a decade, while Alia and Vicky are working with Bhansali for the first time Fans’ expectations for this film are on the rise as the film is bringing together the big names of Bollywood.