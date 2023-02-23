In Saudi Arabia, March 23 is anticipated to be the first day of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The first day of Ramadan is anticipated to occur on March 23, Thursday, according to a report from an Arab media outlet by Dr. Abdullah Al-Massand, a former astronomy professor at Al-Qassim University in Saudi Arabia and vice chairman of the Meteorological Society.

Because the crescent will light up on Shaban 29 just before sunset, or nine minutes after sunset, Dr. Massand believed that the holy month of Shaban would contain 30 days.

Also, he mentioned that the sun and moon will align on March 21 at 8:23 p.m., or on Shaban 29, the day after the month. As a result, he continued, March 23 will mark the start of Ramadan.

Previous to this, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Head of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, had similarly predicted that Eid ul Fitr would probably occur on April 21 and that the first day of the holy month would probably be marked on March 23.

The Saudi government states that the first moon sightings for the holy month will start after sunset on March 21.

It should be mentioned that the eighth month of the Islamic calendar began on February 21 when the Shaban crescent was seen in Pakistan.