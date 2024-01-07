The schedule for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been prepared.

According to the schedule, PSL 9 will start from February 17 and 34 matches will be played in the event which will continue till March 17.

According to the PSL schedule, the first phase matches will be played in Lahore and Multan, while the second will be in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The opening match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium while the event’s final will be held in Karachi.

The tournament will have 7 double headers while 6 league matches and one qualifier will be played during the day.

In PSL 9, 3 matches will be played in Rawalpindi, 2 in Lahore, 11 in Karachi, 9, 9 in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and 5 in Multan.

The teams’ arrival for the Pakistan Super League will start from February 12 and there will be 4 days for the official practice session.