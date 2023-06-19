Mumbai: Rising Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan says he is unlucky in love.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan held a #AskKartik question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, in which he gave interesting answers to fans’ questions.

On a question asked by a fan regarding true love, Kartik Aaryan called himself unlucky and said that he considered himself lucky in love but it is not so.

A fan asked Kartik whether he will get married by choice or arranged marriage.

A marriage arranged by love !!!

Rishte toh aate hai .. daily 🙃#AskKartik https://t.co/mUurP5Crge — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

To which the actor responded in an interesting manner and said that he will have an arranged marriage with love.

When will you get married? On this question, Kartik Aaryan said that Ghori venue menu is all ready but the bride should be found.

It should be noted that Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s new movie Satya Prem ki Katha will hit the theaters soon.