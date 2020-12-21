In 2016, the Bollywood superstar had opened up about his first encounter with the now PM

Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan, has many fans all around world that re-watch his films, mimic his stellar performances and appreciate his hard work. But being a legend in his own league, SRK confessed to being a fan of someone who created a league of his own.

As cited from his 2016 interviews, with the first being with Miss Malini, SRK admitted he always wanted to meet the now Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, his first encounter with the PM and then cricketer didn’t go as smoothly as he planned.

Asked about his fan moment SRK said, “My fan moment, I don’t know. One was kind of negative. I asked Mr Imran Khan for an autograph but he got a little angry because he had just gotten an out from a low score.”

He continued, “But I think the closest fan moment I’ve had was when I was doing a film cover shoot with Mr Bachchan and I had to lean on his shoulder. I didn’t want to put my weight on it because I assumed he would be too brittle. Still, he kept insisting, rakhlo, rakhlo (keep it, keep it).”

In a later interview with Hamid Mir during the promotions of his film Fan, SRK narrated the whole incident whereby the now politician refused to give him an autograph.

“When we were growing up I really liked sportsman Imran Khan sab. I even got a chance to meet him when he came to Delhi and he ended up scolding me. That was my first meeting as a fan with anyone,” he relayed. “He scolded you too?” asked Mir, to which SRK continued, “Yes, quite a lot. But then I complained to him about it three years ago,” revealed the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor.

“He had gotten an out after a few runs and the team was struggling. I was just standing there waiting to get his autograph knowing I would only get that chance if he gets an out, which he did. But he was really angry at the time so he just scolded me, making sure I’d get out of his way. I told him about how bad that felt later on but yeah, big fan,” he concluded.