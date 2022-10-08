Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor appear to have travelled to the UK for work and to enjoy themselves.

For his upcoming film’s filming with Bhumi Pednekar, the actor travelled in Scotland.

Arjun previously took a break from business to spend time with his beloved Malaika.

The Ishqdaazay actor reposted a photo of himself that Malaika had taken, referring to her as the “Best Photographer.”

While Arjun also shared a candid photo of Malaika, she titled it “Hello Handsome.”Kareena Kapoor and Malaika have also exchanged photos, and the actress is currently in London for her upcoming film shoot.For those who are unaware, Arjun has been filming in London for several weeks for his upcoming, untitled movie.

The duo has been posting updates from their outings on social media since Malaika later joined him.

Additionally, Arjun Kapoor explained why he isn’t too outspoken about his personal life in an interview with Film Companion.

He stated that one should appreciate their partner because they have a history together. He also talked about setting clear boundaries and keeping personal and professional life apart.

After considerable rumours, they made their relationship public in 2019.