According to the Election Rules of the Election Act 2017, the Election Commission is bound to issue a notification of success within 14 days of the date of polling after the final result is issued on Form 49.

The Election Commission has to release the final results of the general elections by February 22. After the notification, newly elected independent members will have time from February 22 to 25 to join any political party. Must be a part of.

The President of the State will call a meeting of the National Assembly on the 21st day of February 8, the date of the elections, for taking the oath.

If the President wants, after the completion of all the process of the Election Commission, he can call a meeting even before that on the recommendation of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.