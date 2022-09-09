By Sardar Khan Niazi

Since Narendra Modi came to power in India, his main goal appears to proceed with hatred against Muslims and to make their lives exceedingly hard. He launched a campaign goal that appears to proceed with hatred against Muslims but also to ban their entry into India.

That was the reason that Narendra Modi had The Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019 passed, which provided a path for all religions of the world to become Indian citizens except Muslims. It allowed entry in India to only those who had entered India by 31 December 2014.

Being a nasty bid, it failed to treat all minorities equally and fairly. It was a clear attempt to declare Muslims as second-class citizens. India’s own citizens condemned this policy. Most of the intellectuals of India have abhorred the idea of Hindutva as it is discriminatory and goes against the Indian constitution.

A great intellectual of India and internationally famous writer, Arundhati Roy, has written that this ‘marks the moment when a deeply flawed, fragile democracy has transitioned openly and brazenly into a criminal, Hindu-fascist enterprise with tremendous rightist support’.

She adds that the Indians now appear to be ruled by gangsters fitted out as Hindu godmen, in whose book, ‘Muslims are public enemy number one. Let it be mentioned here that Arundhati Roy has been described as “the conscience of India” in Time’s 2014 list of 100 most Influential people. Therefore, she has a voice that has significance.

The UN Human Rights commissioner has also called the Indian law of 2019 “fundamentally discriminatory in nature.” The political circles of the world at large have also condemned Modi’s policy. In India, Muslims are discriminated against among all the rest of the nations of the world.

This reveals the hidden motives Modi to make the lives of the Muslims miserable in India and also to stop their future entry into that country, so that they may become extinct one day.

It evidently is a symbol that a country that is home to the largest Muslim population outside of Muslim- majority countries — nearly 220 million and 14.45% of India’s total population — breaks the foundation of India as a secular state.

Hinduism is the name given to the most ancient religion on the Indian subcontinent, and Hindutva is the name by which the ideology of the Hindu right, represented by the political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is known.

Narendra Modi’s history shows that he is a life-long member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a paramilitary Hindu Nationalist Organization founded in 1927 and inspired by the fascist movement of Europe.

Adolf Hitler was their greatest hero. Just as the Fascists of Germany took great pride in their racial superiority and purged their country of the Jewish minority, the same way RSS have faith in their Hindu superiority and believe that one day it will eliminate all entities other than Hindus from Indian soil.

The murder of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by a former RSS member for being too soft on Muslims shows the height of their hatred. The followers of RSS, dominated by upper-caste Hindus have since led many vicious assaults on minorities.

In 2002 when Modi was Chief Minister of Gujerat, a train carrying pilgrims was returning after the destruction of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya when it caught fire, and 57 persons were burnt alive.

Under a retaliatory order of Modi, the Hindu mobs of Gujerat ran amok and massacred 2000 Muslims raping their women and displacing thousands from their houses.

At such a gruesome occurrence, Modi never felt sorry and arrogantly remarked that ‘To every action, there is a reaction.’ Modi has made India a theocratic state. When India will come to its senses?