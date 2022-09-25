Moeen Ali, the captain of England, called for Pakistan to bat in the fourth Twenty20 match on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi after winning the toss.

England is currently leading the seven-game series 2-1 while visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

On Sunday, the 200th T20 match for Pakistan, the first side to reach the milestone, will take place.

Three changes were made by England from the previous game. Alex Hales and David Willey were inserted into the starting lineup as Olly Stone was given the chance to participate in an international T20 encounter.

Pakistan left out the unwell Haider Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani in order to introduce Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

The following games will be held in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).