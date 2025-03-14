MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, has made a big revelation about making Anandaz Apna Apna 2 with Salman Khan and has given good news to his fans.

While answering questions during a conversation with the media, Bollywood hero Aamir Khan said that we all want to make Anandaz Apna Apna 2 and we asked Rajji ji to work on the script.

Aamir Khan said that as soon as the script is ready, Salman and I will definitely want to work and I think the fans will also want to watch.

Referring to famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi, he said that Rajji ji is currently working on the script and as soon as the script is ready, then we will definitely want to work.

On the question about meeting Salman Khan, he said that we met like this, we met after a long time and it was a wonderful meeting.