Preparations are underway to hold the Asia Cup 2025 and according to Indian media, the tournament is likely to start on September 10.

According to Indian media reports, the official schedule of the Asia Cup will be released in the first week of July and India will host the tournament.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates are expected to participate in the Asia Cup.

Media reports have claimed that there is a high possibility of holding the Asia Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to facilitate the teams at a neutral venue.

In addition, Indian media say that the event can also be played under a hybrid model, under which some matches can be held in one country and some matches in another.

It should be remembered that earlier this year, India had refused to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing security concerns, after which a hybrid model was agreed upon and India’s matches were held in the UAE. Pakistan had also announced not to send its team to India for future tournaments.