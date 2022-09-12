There are many strange customs around the world found in many civilizations. One of these is the habit of amputating women’s fingers among the Dani Tribe of Indonesia.

The custom known as Ikipalin calls for the chopping off of women’s fingers whenever a family member passes away. When a cherished family member passes away, the top of the finger is cut off. Members of the tribe think that in doing this, the souls of the ancestors find peace.

To stop the flow of blood and minimize pain, the fingers are first tightly knotted with a rope. The fingers are then severed with an axe.

The Dani Tribe is adamant that women’s suffering throughout this process lessens the suffering of the departed.

It’s interesting that women, not males, are in charge of easing the suffering of the deceased. The torturous procedure must be performed by women alone.

Some Indonesians have condemned the practice, calling it “barbaric” and “horrific.” The nation’s administration is now acting to put an end to the custom after becoming aware of it.