Anything that WhatsApp ends up submitting to Android’s beta program is likely going to be a good example of things to come because of the fact that this is the sort of thing that could potentially end up showing us features that WhatsApp is currently working on.

With all of that having been said and now out of the way, it is important to note that there are two new features coming in that people have managed to notice on WhatsApp right now. The first of these two features involves the picture in picture feature, as reported by WABI. Whereas previously the picture in picture feature could only play and pause videos that you might have sent to each other, the newer version of this feature has a control bar.

This has the potential to give you greater control over the videos that you are sent and that you send to others over WhatsApp, and it addresses a rather pertinent issue that a lot of people had which was essentially that WhatsApp didn’t really do enough to help people control media while playing it in picture in picture mode.

The second feature that is coming is not as major, but it’s still useful since it involves users now being able to copy a sticker in image form. You will be able to see it in the dropdown menu that you get when you tap on the sticker. This will make it so that you can paste the sticker as an image which would be highly useful for a wide range of reasons.

All in all both of these updates build on successful features that WhatsApp has managed to launch in the past, and this makes them really great for most WhatsApp users. We will have to wait and see what other features WhatsApp has in store for us, as well as when these features might see a wider rollout.