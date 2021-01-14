Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released a web update for Android — version 2.21.1.8 — that includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store.

“It’s like a release candidate, a final beta,” said WABetainfo.

The platform said that it recommended WhatsApp users to update to the new version if they are were not beta testers.

“If you are a beta tester, you shouldn’t update to 2.21.1.8, because it’s a build reserved to everyone,” it said.

Moreover, in case, a user is a beta tester and wants to know if there is something new in the web update, they can visit the Android page.

People can download the latest web release for Android by visiting the official WhatsApp website.