The Pin Chats feature has been available in WhatsApp for a long time, while the Pin Messages feature was introduced in December 2023.

Now the Meta-owned messaging app has made this feature even better.

This feature has been improved and introduced in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android devices.

Until now in WhatsApp, users could pin 3 chats and one message.

But now the feature has been improved after which users will be able to pin 5 chats and 3 messages.

This feature will work in individual chats as well as group chats.

But in group chats the admin will have the option to allow the members to use this feature or not.

How to pin chats and messages?

To pin a chat in WhatsApp, long press on it and then click on the pin icon that appears at the top.

Similarly, the process of pinning a message is also quite simple.

For this, long press on the message you want to pin inside the chat and then select the pin option.

Keep in mind that when a user pins a message, they are presented with 24 hours, 7 days and one month options.

That is, the PIN message is deleted after a certain period of time.

In contrast, no time limit has been set by the company for PinChats.