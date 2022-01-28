KARACHI: NBP Funds Management Limited, an asset management company, announced Thursday the launch of a service that would enable its clients to perform transactions via WhatsApp.

Additionally, the service aims to assist customers in tracking their account balance, daily fund prices, account statements, communicating with an agent, receiving tax certificates, utilizing value-added services, and staying informed about new products and services offered by NBP Funds.

Investors can invest and withdraw their money at their convenience through the company’s WhatsApp self-service platform, which has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to NBP Funds, the service is consistent with the company’s aim to provide convenient services and to provide clients complete control over their money. Investors can access the service for free by initiating a chat with NBP Funds by sending a message to its official WhatsApp number 92-21-111-111-632.