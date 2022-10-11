The number of users in a group chat on Meta’s well-known messaging service Whatsapp has increased from 512 to 1,024.All Android and iOS users will be able to use the new group chat restriction once it is enabled.

Users can now choose additional participants to be added by selecting the new number cap, which is now accessible in the top-right corner of the screen. Businesses and organisations will find it simple to coordinate with employees or clients thanks to the new restriction.

The update was released immediately after WhatsApp expanded the number of participants in group calls to 32 and added a “Call Link” function for sharing group call details.