WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Chat Lock that enables users to hide most privatest chats behind an additional security barrier.

When a chat is locked, the thread is transferred from your inbox to a safe location that can only be accessed by you and your device’s password or biometric, such as your fingerprint. It also automatically hides the content of that discussion from alerts.

“We think this feature will be great for those who occasionally share their phones with relatives or for those times when someone else is holding your phone just as a truly special communication arrives. You can lock a group or one-on-one conversation by hitting its name and selecting the lock option. The company’s site states that you can access these chats by gently pulling down your inbox and entering your phone password or biometric authentication.

The messaging app intends to expand Chat Lock’s capabilities, including locking for companion devices and enabling users to create a chat password that is distinct from their phone password.