CALIFORNIA: Meta’s subsidiary WhatsApp continues to roll out new features for users. According to the latest reports, the instant messaging platform is going to introduce a new calling button with a context menu on the user interface.

According to WhatsApp Beta Info, this new feature is available to select users running iOS beta version 23.11.0.76 and will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. However, no date has been announced

This update will introduce a new icon in the group chat. This will actually be the new calling button in the chat header that will appear when the feature is turned on. This icon group can be used for calls but it will show a context menu with two options, one for video and one for audio calls.

According to the WhatsApp beta info, if a video call button with a plus sign will appear in the group chat, it means that the feature is enabled for your account.