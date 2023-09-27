Meta is planning to improve the design of WhatsApp.

For this purpose, the company is adding new features and changes to the user interface.

After these new features and changes, the WhatsApp user interface will start to feel completely changed.

As reported by Wabetainfo, the company is working on improving the WhatsApp user interface for iOS and Android devices.

According to the report, the user interface of WhatsApp is being changed in a more modern way.

The new user interface will introduce new icons while adding a prominent green color theme for light and dark modes.

Similarly, chat bubble colors and floating action buttons are also being changed.

The report stated that WhatsApp is removing the green color from the top of the app, which was considered to be the distinctive color of the app until now.

WhatsApp’s new user interface is available to limited users in the beta version for Android devices.

As the new user interface is currently being tested in the beta version, it may take some time to roll out to all users.