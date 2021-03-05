WhatsApp calls have increased over 50% compared to previous year

WhatsApp users can now make free and secure voice and video calls to their contacts on its web service if you have the app installed on your computer, the company announced on its blog.

Last year, WABetaInfo revealed that the company was working on introducing voice and video calls on its desktop version and finally the feature is available to use.

Desktop calling is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and macOS 10.13 and the newer version.

At present, the feature is available for one-to-one calls on the desktop however, the company plans to expand into group voice and video calls in the future.

WhatsApp calls have increased over 50% compared to previous year. Facebook sharedon its blog that over 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year’s Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls made in a single day on WhatsApp.

“With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working, we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using,” says the company.