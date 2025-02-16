WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will permanently enable chat list filters, giving users a better experience in their chat list.

According to reports, some beta testers who download the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.4.12 update via the Google Play Store can use this latest feature.

However, it will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks.

The new feature ensures that chat filters remain at the top of the chat list when opening WhatsApp. This eliminates the need for users to scroll through the chat list as is currently the case.

This change significantly improves user experience and chat navigation as filters will now be immediately accessible without any additional steps.