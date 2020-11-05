ISLAMABAD : The WhatsApp messaging service has announced that it has made freeing up space easier for its users. In an update announced the other day, WhatsApp said on Twitter it has “made it easy to review, bulk delete items and free up space”. Interestingly, this new feature was announced after rumours that WhatsApp was working on developing such a tool for quite a while. Now, however, the bulk delete tool has officially been announced. WhatsApp also went on to share a video of how the feature would work for the users, saying it would be found “in Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage”. If WhatsApp shows a ‘storage almost full’ or ‘storage full’ alert in the notifications, one should click on it and he would be led to the Manage Storage and Data section. The Manage Storage and Data screen lists down which kind of media has taken up how much space.

All deleted media stays on phone unless and until one clears one’s phone memory as well. The new feature only helps in cleaning up WhatsApp storage, not the phone storage. WhatsApp will start rolling out this feature to Android and iOS users. WhatsApp said in a statement: “We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them.

It further said, “You can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete. The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week.” TLTP