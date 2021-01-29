The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced additional security features for WhatsApp Web and desktop versions.

The company in a statement said that it has started rolling out the new biometric feature for users.

“Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices,” it tweeted.

The new features will mean that people using the other versions of the app – which allow people to send and receive messages from their computer, by connecting directly to the phone – will have to use their face or finger to unlock it.

The change is intended to make the web and desktop versions as secure as the one on the phone, WhatsApp said.

“WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your eyes only,” it wrote.To log in to WhatsApp on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Portal, you need to use your phone to scan the QR code.

Android: Tap LINK A DEVICE. Follow the on-screen instructions if your device has biometric authentication.iPhone: Tap Link a Device > OK. On iOS 14 and above, use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.Select the checkbox next to Keep me signed in on the QR screen on your computer or Portal to stay logged in on this device.

Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer or Portal.If prompted, tap or select Done.

Note: The authentication is handled by your device’s operating system using the biometrics stored there. WhatsApp can’t access the biometric information stored by your device’s operating system.

You can log out of WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Portal device from your phone or computer.Log out from your computer or Portal