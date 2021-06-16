Believe it or not, Archived Chats on WhatsApp will finally be useful. The app just submitted a new beta for its iOS version on TestFlight with new features for Archived Chats. Here’s how it’s going to work.

According to WABetaInfo, with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.120.10, the app will feature a brand-new Archived Chats tab. With that, when the “Keep chats archived” is enable within WhatsApp, every time the user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived.

As it stands today, if the user archives a chat then receives a new message, it will return to the main chats tab. With this update, which is currently in beta, it won’t happen if the user doesn’t want to. All it needs to do is click on “WhatsApp Settings,” “Chats,” and then “Keep chats archived.”

With this new feature, the user can quickly manage multiple archived chats at once using the “Edit” button.

The team behind the app has also been working on some other features, such as support for disappearing mode. When this feature is available, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings, Privacy, and then toggle on the Disappearing Mode function.

Recently, in an interview with WABetaInfo, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the WhatsApp app for iPad is coming after being asked about multi-device support: