WhatsApp has been working tirelessly on its social platform to give users the best of services. In recent times, there has been huge competition in the social media space. While Facebook owns WhatsApp and Instagram, other platforms like Telegram, TikTok, and most recently Clubhouse are good competitors. According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on ore features for its app. In fact, its latest beta for Android devices is out.

Wabetainfo reports that WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program. This brings the latest WhatsApp beta version to 2.21.7.3. According to previous reports, WhatsApp is working on better customer relations. To this end, it is creating a feature that allows users to contact WhatsApp support directly from a chat thread

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android brings this feature. However, for now, this feature will only be available for specific beta testers. This means that only a few people will have this feature for now. However, if all go well, the global rollout of this feature will not be far away.

To verify if this feature is currently active on your device, do the following. Go to

WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us.

If the result of the process above shows you something like what is in the image below, that means you have the feature.