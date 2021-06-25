WhatsApp is adding subtle tweaks to improve the user experience on Android for beta testers. The new changes include waveform preview for voice notes and the ability to forward sticker packs. According to reliable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has waveform previews for voice notes. This was added in the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.17. Going forward, you will see the waveform instead of the current UI, which shows a straight line. Take a look at voice waveforms in WhatsApp

Another change WhatsApp has made in a recent beta build is the option to forward the official sticker packs. You can now easily forward your favorite sticker packs to your friends and family. However, there’s a catch. As WABetaInfo points out, you can’t forward third-party sticker packs at the moment. You can create your own WhatsApp sticker packs right here. We could expect WhatsApp to expand this capability to third-party sticker packs in future updates.

How to Forward Sticker Packs on WhatsApp

To forward official sticker packs, all you have to do is access the stickers manager page. You can do this by pressing the “+” icon in the stickers interface and navigating to the “My Stickers” section. Once you are here, tap on the sticker pack you would like to share.

When I checked on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.17, I had the option to forward sticker packs but the new voice waveforms were missing. We could expect a wider rollout in the next beta release. If you would like to try your luck, you can update the messaging app from Play Store if you have already enrolled in the beta program.