California: Instant messaging application WhatsApp is going to introduce important features for transferring messages and large files.

Meta Chief Operating Officer Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new chat transfer feature that will allow data to be transferred from an old phone to a new phone by scanning a QR code without using cloud backup.

Meta’s subsidiary WhatsApp announced that data can only be shared between two devices with the same operating system and the transfer process will be fully encrypted.

This new method could potentially be faster and easier than the current cloud-based method. In these clouds, the backup history is created on iCloud or Google Drive and then downloaded to the new device.

This new feature will also get users out of the hassle of the cloud. Cloud storage has a limit and this feature chat and media backup can avoid the problem of running out of free 5 GB of storage provided by iCloud.

However, this feature will only work on the same operating system, that is, data can only be transferred from Android device to Android device or from iOS to iOS.