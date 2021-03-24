KARACHI/LAHORE:

From immaculate parades to breathtaking air shows, Pakistan Day celebrations have always been a uniquely extravagant affair. More than 80 years have passed and yet, the day of the historic Pakistan Resolution hasn’t lost its charm and charisma.

But more than just wearing green, Pakistan Day serves as an important reflection point for the citizens. From what was envisioned under Jinnah’s guidance to where we stand today, a little bit of soul-searching harms no sane collective. On a similar note, The Express Tribune reached out to local celebrities to ask what is the one thing they’d like to change about their homeland.

“The education system,” Ahsan Khan replied. “I wish each and every child could get the same standard education that the privileged ones get. I feel this should be the first thing that everyone should work on.” Musician Ali Hamza added, “Our mindset about music and the performing arts needs to change. It will be a collective effort. And it will happen with infrastructure development for the ‘music scene’ so that it can become a ‘regular industry’ in Pakistan.”

Veteran actor Simi Raheal feels that our holistic approach to learning in general needs to change. “All power of the future generation comes from holistic learning; not theoretical learning. It’s high time we saw the difference,” she explained.