Citizens across Pakistan will be able to celebrate Eid ul Adha 2022 in peace because the government has reportedly decided against load-shedding during the festival.

The revelation comes as a surprise to Pakistanis, as Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir announced on Sunday that power disruptions will persist on Eid ul Adha.

He had stated that locations “where people pay their electricity bills on a regular basis would see significant relief; but, areas where individuals do not pay their electricity bills, whether in rural or urban areas, will endure power disruptions.”

According to energy ministry sources, the government has made provisions for extra fuel and gas to power plants for the Eid ul Adha holidays. However, the plants will be operated as needed.

According to the reports, during the Eid ul Adha holidays, demand for energy will plummet because companies, offices, and shops will be closed.

The Prime Minister has ordered the restart of shutdown power units.

To deal with the country’s ongoing power crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on the energy crisis on Sunday and issued directions to promptly restart non-functional power facilities that had been shuttered due to a variety of circumstances.

Though the prospect of default had been averted, PM Shehbaz stated that the coalition government’s first objective was to lead the country out of difficulties.

As he monitored load-shedding around the country, the premier assured that the coalition administration will overcome the problem as it had in the past.