Karachi: Former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Reham Khan described the days of her first marriage as the saddest days of her life.

A user on Twitter shared a picture of Reham Khan’s wedding, tagged him in his tweet and asked when is this picture?

On which Reham Khan retweeted and said that she was 18 years old at that time and these were the saddest days of her life.

18 yr old here

One of the saddest days of my life. https://t.co/EUyaVpA6Il — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 4, 2023

This picture is from Reham Khan’s first wedding in which she can be seen wearing a red wedding dress.

It should be remembered that Reham Khan was first married to Ijaz Rehman in 1993, but they separated in 2005.

Reham’s second marriage took place ten years after divorce in 2015 with the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf which ended in October 2015 after a short period of 10 months.

Reham once again announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal on 23 December 2022 by sharing the wedding photos. Mirza Bilal is 13 years younger than Reham who is related to showbiz.