Smartphone users constantly download new apps in their devices and delete the old.

But which apps worldwide were most deleted during 2023?

A study by a company called TGR has been reported.

According to this research, the most deleted app in the world was Instagram in 2023.

The research analyzed data that this year, on average, one million 20,000 times every month was searched on the Internet to find out about deleting Instagram accounts every month.

According to research, the most deleting Instagram is the change in this photo-sharing app.

Research has shown that Instagram has changed a lot in recent years, and now the app has become the center of advertising and earning people, which has also affected users.

Still, the number of users of Meta-owned app is close to 2 billion, but research has shown that if the accounts continue to delete, the number may decrease within a year.

After Instagram, the most deleted app in the world was Snapchat, which on average, 28,000 people turned to the Internet every month to find out the process of deleting.

The third was X (the new name of Twitter), followed by Telegram and Facebook fourth and 5th, respectively.

Tuck Talk was sixth, YouTube 7th, while WhatsApp was the highest deleted app at 8th.