Former captain of the national cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi has said that when teams from all over the world came to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, India should also have come, now Pakistan should defeat India.

Speaking at a function, Shahid Afridi said that all the teams are coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, so India should also have come, now if they have not come, what can I say?

He said that India is not coming to Pakistan, now this has become an old saying, the national team should now defeat the Indian team wherever it plays and win and make the nation happy.

He said that all the players of the national team have a lot of responsibility in this regard, because of the victory, the people of the four provinces and the whole country come under the same flag in joy.

Shahid Afridi said that there are some players in the 15-member squad about whom I know where they came from, but we will talk about it later because the Champions Trophy is still on the horizon.

He advised the national team that all the teams have come with great preparation, Pakistan will have to show excellent performance in batting, bowling and fielding.