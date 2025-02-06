Islamabad: The inside story of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence has come to light. In the meeting, Maulana raised the issue of registration of religious schools.

According to sources, after the opposition parties’ dinner at Asad Qaiser’s residence, the government contacted Maulana, upon which Maulana invited the Prime Minister for a meeting.

Sources say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman met after dinner on Tuesday night, in which Maulana raised the issue of registration of religious schools and reminded the Prime Minister of his promise to get the Madrasa Registration Bill approved by the provinces.

The Prime Minister said that he is going to Lahore and will talk to the Punjab Chief Minister about the approval of the bill. The Prime Minister assured that he will directly contact the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and the Punjab government.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is convening a jirga in Peshawar on the issues of FATA and the southern districts. The two leaders also discussed issues related to the jirga, while the law and order situation in Balochistan, Sindh and KPK was also discussed.