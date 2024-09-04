The agreement with the IMF was made by the previous government, not us, Shazra Mansab Ali

Stable rupee value, improvement in stock exchange is proof that the economy is improving, Shazra Mansab

A question has been raised regarding IPPs in the Assembly today, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig

ISLAMABAD:MNA Muslim League-N Shazra Mansab Ali’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

We have to determine whether Shahbaz Sharif’s government is going in the right direction,

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a lowly politician, the things he pointed out are good,

PML-N always saw Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a lowly politician

It will take time to bring the country back to the condition that PTI has left,

Moody’s and Fitch have clarified the improvement in our credit rating,

We all say about IPPs that there should be some solution,

The problem of IPPs should be put in place, the government is doing its best,

PTI has been in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 15 years, what has improved there,

Instead of repeating the mistakes of the past, we should move forward,

The prime minister invited for a dialogue, the reply came that only the establishment should be talked to,

Pakistan’s main problem is political instability, PTI

PTI leader Senator Humayun Mohmand’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

What Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said today is what everyone is saying,

There is an opinion that Pakistan’s economy did not fall during 2009 and covid as much as it fell now

There is also an opinion that Pakistan is close to collapse, neither giving loans nor aid,

The consequences of political instability are coming which are also visible in our cricket,

Whenever merit is trampled, all work will be wrong,

What will happen if such people are brought and seated who are not suitable for this position?,

Something is divided within every party even if the leader of the party is not

We have reservations about the election, are ready to negotiate with political parties,

All decimals were positive when PTI left the government,

We had left at 178 dollars, those who could reach 300 were incompetent people.

Leader PPP MNA Mirza AIhtiar Baig’s talk in Sachi Baat program

There is a list of 93 IPPs in the names of the owners,

We do not need the electricity that IPPs are generating at expensive prices,

43 thousand megawatts of electricity is being created while the country needs 22 thousand megawatts, said

Distribution companies also do not have enough capacity to distribute so much electricity,

K Electric is buying electricity from WAPDA, why don’t they use the electricity generated from cheap coal,

Such IPPs are taking payment who are generating electricity, neither we are buying nor we need it,

There is no rift in the coalition parties of the government, they are fully supporting each other

There were some issues that the leaders of both the parties have resolved by sitting together

There has been some improvement in the country’s economy, not everything is good or bad,

We ourselves want that there should be a grand dialogue between all parties,

There is going to be a board meeting with the IMF, currently we are not included in the agenda,

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is hopeful that there will be good news from the IMF very soon,

Increase in foreign exchange, exports have also increased and the deficit has gradually reduced,

The government is facing challenges in the power sector, but the situation is improving,