If Pakistan wins three matches, the Green Shirts will also have to improve their run rate.

Which four teams will play in the semi-final of the World Cup? The situation is not yet clear.

If we look at the points table, India is first, South Africa is second, New Zealand is third and Australia is fourth, but despite this, four semi-final teams have not reached the final yet. Sixth on the points table, the simple formula for Pakistan to make it to the top four is for Pakistan to win all four of their matches.

If Pakistan wins three matches, the green shirts will also have to improve their run rate, Pakistan can win two matches and reach the semi-finals, but it will be a miracle. India, who have won five matches in the World Cup, has not yet reached the semi-finals, and England has also been out of the semi-final race after losing four out of five matches.

However, if the situation continues, if India, New Zealand, and South Africa qualify for the semi-finals in the mega event, then Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, and England will compete for the fourth team.

On the points table, India is at the top with 10 points, while South Africa is second with 8 points New Zealand is third, Australia is fourth with 6 points, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan have 4 and 4 points, however, they have a better run. Based on the rate, Lincoln Tigers is fifth and Pakistan is sixth.

Pakistan will play its sixth match in the tournament today against South Africa, there is a possibility of one to two changes in the national team for today’s match.