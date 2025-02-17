Renowned actor Farhan Ali Agha has shared videos and pictures of himself working out in the gym, encouraging fans to take care of their fitness. Farhan Ali Agha is a versatile artist. He is equally popular in the field of acting and hosting. While the actor is meticulous in choosing his roles and stories, he also takes great care of his fitness. Despite being 49 years old, Farhan Ali Agha looks agile and energetic, and users were surprised to see his recently shared pictures.

In the pictures, it can be seen that Farhan Ali Agha is doing bodybuilding and exercising in the gym with full dedication. His fitness is enviable and impressive. The purpose of these pictures was to make fans aware of the importance and benefits of exercise. Farhan Ali Agha has also been seen talking about his fitness and diet in various shows and also gives tips to the youth on various platforms. Farhan Ali Agha has said that the secret to his fitness is drinking more water, exercising, dieting and staying away from stress.